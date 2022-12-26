ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Assembly session to begin on January 9, announces Speaker

December 26, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Udhayanidhi allocated seat in the front row; Governor’s address will start at 10 a.m. 

The Hindu Bureau

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for 2023 will start with the customary Governor’s address on January 9, Speaker M. Appavu said in Chennai on Monday. The Business Advisory Committee will decide on the duration of the session.

At a press conference here, Mr. Appavu said the Governor’s address would start at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall of the Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex at Fort St. George, and it would be telecast live.

Replying to a question, the Speaker cited “Assembly protocol” and said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was inducted into the Cabinet recently, had been allocated a seat in the front row of the treasury benches between Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Law Minister S. Regupathy.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asked about the seat for ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Appavu said he had made remarks in this regard at the previous session and there had been no representation since then.

Asked whether the arrangement would continue, he said, “If there is any dispute in a political party, it is up to it to sort it out.”

As for the COVID-19 precautions, the Speaker cited the Union and State governments’ advisory on the use of face masks. He said the situation did not warrant RT-PCR tests for the MLAs and the cases were still in single digit (it was 10 on Sunday).

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US