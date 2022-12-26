HamberMenu
T.N. Assembly session to begin on January 9, announces Speaker

Udhayanidhi allocated seat in the front row; Governor’s address will start at 10 a.m. 

December 26, 2022 11:32 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Assembly for 2023 will start with the customary Governor’s address on January 9, Speaker M. Appavu said in Chennai on Monday. The Business Advisory Committee will decide on the duration of the session.

At a press conference here, Mr. Appavu said the Governor’s address would start at 10 a.m. in the Assembly Hall of the Assembly-cum-Secretariat complex at Fort St. George, and it would be telecast live.

Replying to a question, the Speaker cited “Assembly protocol” and said Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin, who was inducted into the Cabinet recently, had been allocated a seat in the front row of the treasury benches between Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and Law Minister S. Regupathy.

Asked about the seat for ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam, Mr. Appavu said he had made remarks in this regard at the previous session and there had been no representation since then.

Asked whether the arrangement would continue, he said, “If there is any dispute in a political party, it is up to it to sort it out.”

As for the COVID-19 precautions, the Speaker cited the Union and State governments’ advisory on the use of face masks. He said the situation did not warrant RT-PCR tests for the MLAs and the cases were still in single digit (it was 10 on Sunday).

