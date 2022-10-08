T.N. Assembly session from October 17; letters of EPS, OPS under consideration, says Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The Assembly session will be convened on October 17 at 10 a.m., Speaker M. Appavu said in Chennai on Friday.

The business advisory committee will meet and decide the number of days the session would be held, he added. Regarding the letters from Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami and ousted AIADMK leader O. Panneerselvam amid their leadership tussle, Mr. Appavu said their representations were under consideration.

After the AIADMK general council meet on July 11, Mr. Palaniswami was elected interim general secretary and Mr. Panneerselvam was expelled from primary membership of the party. After this, the faction headed by Mr. Palaniswami had urged the Speaker not to treat Mr. Panneerselvam and a few legislators who supported him as AIADMK members. Mr. Panneerselvam’s faction submitted a counter-representation. “Necessary decisions would be taken as per law. A good decision would be arrived at and you will see it on the day of the Assembly session,” the Speaker said.

To repeated questions on the subject, Mr. Appavu said seating arrangements in the House was his prerogative and no one could seek changes as per their wishes. Regarding the MLAs who are backing the two factions, Mr. Appavu said all of them had won the election contesting in “two leaves” [the AIADMK] symbol only.

On October 17, obituary references would be made about the demise of former MLAs and other important personalities. A condolence resolution on former Speaker Sedapatti R. Muthiah would be adopted on the same day, Mr. Appavu said.

The first supplementary budget estimates for 2022-23 will be presented on the second day. The Assembly session will be held amid key developments such as the electricity tariff hike. The Justice (retired) A. Arumughaswamy Commission, inquiring into the circumstances that led to the hospitalisation and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, and the Justice Aruna Jagadeesan Commission of Inquiry into the Thoothukudi firing in May 2018, have submitted their reports to the State government. Thighly hese would likely be tabled in the House.