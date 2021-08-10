TN Assembly session from August 13 till September 21

CHENNAI

10 August 2021 16:23 IST

The revised budget for 2021-22 will be presented on August 13; budget for agriculture on August 14

The budget session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that is set to commence on August 13, will go on till September 21. A meeting of the Assembly’s Business Advisory Committee, chaired by Speaker M. Appavu at the Fort St. George campus on Tuesday, finalised the agenda for the upcoming session.

As per the agenda, the Tamil Nadu government will present the revised budget for 2021-22 to the House on August 13. The following day, on August 14, a budget for the agriculture sector will be presented to the House.

Advertising

Advertising

After obituary references are made and condolence resolutions adopted over the passing of former members and public personalities, the debate on the revised budget and the agriculture budget will commence in the House on August 16. The replies to the debate will be made on August 19.

From August 23, the debate on the demand for grants for all government departments will commence. Bills expected to be tabled in the House will be taken up for consideration and are likely to be passed on the last day of the session on September 21.