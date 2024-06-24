ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Assembly | Resolution to be adopted to urge Centre to conduct caste-based census

Published - June 24, 2024 02:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

CM Stalin made the announcement in response to PMK floor leader G.K. Mani demanding the implementation of a separate reservation for the Vanniyar community

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin making an announcement on the floor of the Legislative Assembly on Monday, June 24, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on Monday, June 24, 2024, said the government would move a resolution in the current secession of the Legislative Assembly urging the Centre to conduct a caste-based census along with the general census.

Replying to PMK floor leader G.K. Mani, who demanded the implementation of separate reservation for the Vanniyars, the Chief Minister said this would be possible only after a caste-based census was conducted.

“Even in Bihar the caste-wise census has been stayed by the High Court,” he said and reminded Mr. Mani that his party, the PMK, was part of the ruling alliance of the BJP at the Centre.

Mr Stalin said a good solution to reservation for the Vanniyars could be found only if a caste-based census was conducted along with the general census. ”We have decided to move a resolution in the Assembly to press the Centre with regard to this,” he said.

