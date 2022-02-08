Tamil Nadu Assembly re-adopts Bill against NEET

CHENNAI

This is the first time the House has re-adopted a Bill returned by the Governor

A special session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on February 8 unanimously re-adopted a Bill that seeks to dispense with the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission into undergraduate medical degree courses in the State. The Bill, previously adopted in September last year, was recently returned to Assembly Speaker M, Appavu, by T.N. Governor R.N. Ravi.

Earlier, all four BJP members staged a walk out of the House, opposing the Tamil Nadu government's decision.

Members of the BJP staging a walk out. | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

During the special session of the House, which commenced in the Assembly Hall in the Fort St. George campus at 10 a.m., Chief Minister M.K. Stalin moved the Bill on the floor of the House.

Members of the principal Opposition party, the AIADMK, and other parties present in the House supported the Bill. After a voice vote, Assembly Speaker M. Appavu declared that the Bill adopted "unanimously".

Last week, the Governor returned the earlier Bill, contending that the legislation was against the interests of the students especially the rural and economically poor students of the State.

In February 2017, a similar Bill against NEET was adopted by the House during the then AIADMK regime but a few months later, President Ram Nath Kovind withheld his assent to the legislation.