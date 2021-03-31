TN Assembly polls | Why is PM silent on Women’s Reservation Bill, asks CPI’s D. Raja

Tiruppur

31 March 2021 16:42 IST

Mr. Raja said that if the Prime Minister was concerned about women empowerment, he would have ensured the passage of the long-pending Bill in the Lok Sabha

CPI general secretary D. Raja on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence regarding the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament that proposes 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures.

Speaking to mediapersons in Tiruppur, he replied to a question on Mr. Modi’s speech at the Dharapuram public meeting, where he accused the Opposition parties of being against women empowerment. Asserting that the State has a history of fighting for social justice and women’s rights, Mr. Raja remarked that if the Prime Minister is concerned about women empowerment, he would have ensured the passage of the long-pending Bill in the Lok Sabha -- which has not happened, despite the BJP enjoying a majority. “[Mr. Modi] should not pretend as if he stands for women’s rights and gender equality in Tamil Nadu,” Mr. Raja said.

Although the Prime Minister speaks about development in his speeches, it was only during his administration that the gross domestic product (GDP) and the value of the rupee saw a sharp fall while the unemployment rate is at a 50-year high, Mr. Raja alleged. The development Mr. Modi talks about does not pertain to the people or the nation but only to the corporates, he claimed.

The recent visits of Mr. Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to the State show their “desperation” as the defeat of the AIADMK-BJP alliance in the upcoming Assembly election will mark the beginning of the “fall of BJP,” Mr. Raja asserted.