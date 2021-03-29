TN Assembly polls | Teacher suspended for posting postal ballot on social media

CHENNAI

29 March 2021 15:24 IST

The teacher from Surandai took a photograph of the ballot paper and shared it on Whatsapp and Facebook, preliminary enquiries revealed

A school teacher, who posted her postal ballot vote on social media, has been placed under suspension in Tenkasi district.

According to official sources, the election authorities received a complaint that Sahara Arockia Anushtal, Graduate Teacher, RC Middle School, Surandai, had posted her casting a vote through postal ballot on social media. The complaint was lodged by S. Palani Nadar, Congress candidate contesting from the Tenkasi Assembly constituency.

Advertising

Advertising

Preliminary enquires revealed that the teacher took a photo of the ballot paper after casting her vote and shared it on WhatsApp and Facebook, thereby violating provisions under the Tamil Nadu Election Conduct Rules. The school correspondent was directed to suspend the teacher pending an enquiry and send a compliance report to the District Education Officer, the sources said.

Going by Section 49(M) of the Conduct of Election Rules “Every elector to whom a ballot paper has been issued under rule 38 or under any other provision of these rules, shall maintain secrecy of voting within the polling station...”