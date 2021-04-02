DMK president Stalin’s son-in-law under IT scanner

CHENNAI

02 April 2021 11:24 IST

Over 25 officials from the IT department are searching V. Sabareesan’s residence in Chennai

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday knocked on the doors of V. Sabareesan, son-in-law of DMK president M.K. Stalin and a few of his associates.

Over 25 officials from the IT department are searching his residence at Neelankari on East Coast Road and a few office premises in Chennai. The searches are happening at over four locations as of Friday morning. A real estate firm, G-Square, is also being searched.

“Two associates of Sabareesan – Karthik Mohan and G-Square Bala are also under the scanner,” a senior official said. The taxmen refused to provide further details on the searches and said they would give an update later in the day as the searches progress.