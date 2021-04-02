DMK president Stalin’s son-in-law under IT scanner
Over 25 officials from the IT department are searching V. Sabareesan’s residence in Chennai
The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday knocked on the doors of V. Sabareesan, son-in-law of DMK president M.K. Stalin and a few of his associates.
Over 25 officials from the IT department are searching his residence at Neelankari on East Coast Road and a few office premises in Chennai. The searches are happening at over four locations as of Friday morning. A real estate firm, G-Square, is also being searched.
“Two associates of Sabareesan – Karthik Mohan and G-Square Bala are also under the scanner,” a senior official said. The taxmen refused to provide further details on the searches and said they would give an update later in the day as the searches progress.