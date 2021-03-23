TN Assembly polls | Senior DMK leader M. Chinnasamy set to return to AIADMK

The Karur leader, who was earlier with the AIADMK, said his hard work for, and loyalty to, the DMK had gone unnoticed

Former Minister and senior DMK leader in Karur, M. Chinnasamy is all set to rejoin the AIADMK in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, who is scheduled to visit Karur on Wednesday.

Though there were speculations over his possible exit from the party on earlier occasions too, Mr. Chinnasamy, a former MP and three-time MLA with the AIADMK, who had joined the DMK a decade ago, caused a surprise by issuing a full page advertisement in a vernacular daily on Tuesday announcing his decision to quit the DMK and join the AIADMK as he was “unable to bear the insult in the DMK despite being a true worker.”

Mr. Chinnasamy told The Hindu that he had been working for the development of the DMK for the last 10 years. His hard work and loyalty had gone unnoticed. There was no place for hard work and hard workers in the DMK. He claimed that DMK president M.K. Stalin is being been “remote controlled” by a group. The Opposition leader could not act and take decisions independently and believed in the words of his coterie. It was not good for the party, which was founded on the principles of self-respect, democracy and social justice.

Mr. Chinnasamy is the secretary of the farmers’ wing of the DMK.

The AIADMK leadership, on the other hand, had shown maturity in all aspects of governance and party affairs. Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had been accessible even to commoners, he said.

It is said that Mr. Chinnasamy had sought a DMK ticket to contest from Aravakurichi constituency. But the party has fielded R. Ilango, son of former MLA Mojanur Ramasamy in Aravakurichi constituency reportedly on the recommendation of V. Senthil Balaji, district organiser of the DMK.

A few days ago, Kamaraj, former MLA of Krishnarayapuram constituency, quit the DMK and joined the AIADMK in the presence of Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, protesting against the style of functioning of Mr. Senthil Balaji.