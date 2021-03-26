TN Assembly polls | Reject dynasty politics of DMK and Congress, J.P. Nadda says

CUDDALORE

26 March 2021 16:39 IST

The BJP president attacked the DMK-Congress combine alleging that they had indulged in large-scale corruption and ignored local issues

BJP president J.P. Nadda unleashed a no-holds barred attack on the DMK-Congress combine in the State on Friday, and alleged that the DMK stood for ‘Dynasty, Money and Katta Panchayat’, while the Congress was a party that had always ignored local issues and sentiments.

Addressing a public meeting in Thittakudi in support of the party candidate TADA Periyasamy, Mr. Nadda called upon the electorate to reject the dynastic politics of the DMK and the Congress.

Right from Kashmir to Kanniyakumari and from Gujarat to the North East, all political parties had become family parties while the BJP was the only party with a scientific outlook, he claimed.

The BJP president asked the people to remember the corruption resorted to by the DMK and Congress in the name of policy paralysis and alleged that the combine stood for 2 G, 3 G and 4 G by which he meant the [alleged] growth of corruption in two generations of the Maran family, under three generations in Stalin’s family while 4G highlighted the spread of corruption for four generations in the Gandhi and Congress family.

Mr. Nadda claimed that the DMK and Congress had always ignored local sentiments and issues and it was only during the UPA regime, was a notification issued against Jallikattu. “The notification was issued when Jairam Ramesh was the Union Minister while the DMK remained a spectator. On the other hand it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took a stand and an ordinance in support of Jallilattu was promulgated,” he said.

According to him, the BJP had always taken care of fishermen and ever since Mr. Modi assumed office, instances of shooting of fishermen from Tamil Nadu had stopped. He said that Mr. Modi was the first Prime Minister who visited Jaffna where houses were destroyed and made sure that they were reconstructed. The Prime Minister had also deputed External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to Sri Lanka to ensure that the rights of Tamil minorities were protected.

“We (BJP) have always protected the Tamil culture, language and literature. When the incident of ‘Karuppar Kootam’ cropped up, none other than the BJP came forward and started the Vel campaign,” he said. “At that point of time, DMK president M.K. Stalin never condemned the incident. However, an atheist like Stalin later held the Vel and posed for photographs. This is how the BJP has tried to protect the culture of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

Claiming that Tamil Nadu had the full blessings of the Centre, he said that the State’s financial allocation under the Central Finance Commission had increased manifold while the Textile sector alone was sanctioned ₹16,000 crores. He said if the AIADMK-BJP combine was voted to power, they would take steps to retrieve 12 lakh acres of encroached Panchami land and give them back to the Scheduled Castes.

The party will also constitute a separate board for administration of Hindu temples in the State and it will be represented by a committee comprising of scholars and Hindu saints, he added.