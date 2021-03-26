TN Assembly polls | Promise of computers is to help monitor government functioning, Kamal says

“So far such a transparent arrangement is not available and we have promised to do it,” the MNM founder said while campaigning in Chennai on Friday

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday told voters not to consider his party’s promise of providing computers to every household as a freebie, but as a tool to monitor government functioning and raise queries about pending services.

Mr. Haasan was campaigning in MMDA colony, Arumbakkam for V. Ponraj, the party’s vice-president and candidate for the Anna Nagar Assembly constituency. Mr. Ponraj, who tested positive for COVID-19 joined the campaign digitally.

“Today, due to technology Ponraj is able to join digitally. Our party is paperless and a digital party. This will continue even after we form the government,” Mr. Haasan said.

According to him, the objective behind promising computers to every household was to ensure that people can monitor and ask questions about their pending services to the government, on the basis of their right to get services.

“So far such a transparent arrangement is not available and we have promised to do it. Our MLAs will disclose where the funds came from and how they are spent on the basis of right to information,” Mr. Haasan claimed.

He reiterated that creating job opportunities alone would eradicate poverty and not freebies.