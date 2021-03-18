TN Assembly polls | Premalatha pitches for employment, education, health for all instead of freebies

The DMDK treasurer on Thursday, filed her nomination papers to contest from the Virudhachalam constituency

Ms. Premalatha, accompanied by her brother and party deputy general secretary L.K. Sudhish, submitted her papers at the Virudhachalam Sub-Collector office to the Returning Officer, K.J. Praveen Kumar.

Later talking to reporters, she pitched for providing employment, education and health for the people instead of providing freebies.

Claiming that the DMDK remained a strong force in all the 234 assembly constituencies in the district, Ms. Premalatha said that Virudhachalam was a springboard for the party and for Captain (Vijayakant) to make stupendous progress in both his political career and in the poll battle.

“I am confident that I will emerge victorious with the support of the people since Vijayakant has nurtured the constituency ever since he was first elected in the 2006 assembly polls,” she said. “The DMDK has made a good impression among the people -- that we will deliver on all our promises...Since I am contesting in this election, I may not be able to campaign in all the constituencies. But Mr. Sudhish and Mr. Vijayakant will campaign in the assembly segments,” she added.