TN Assembly polls | Premalatha pitches for employment, education, health for all instead of freebies

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant on Thursday filed her nomination papers to contest in the Virudhachalam Assembly constituency in the district.
Ms. Premalatha, accompanied by her brother and party deputy general secretary L.K. Sudhish, submitted her papers at the Virudhachalam Sub-Collector office to the Returning Officer, K.J. Praveen Kumar.
Later talking to reporters, she pitched for providing employment, education and health for the people instead of providing freebies.
Claiming that the DMDK remained a strong force in all the 234 assembly constituencies in the district, Ms. Premalatha said that Virudhachalam was a springboard for the party and for Captain (Vijayakant) to make stupendous progress in both his political career and in the poll battle.
“I am confident that I will emerge victorious with the support of the people since Vijayakant has nurtured the constituency ever since he was first elected in the 2006 assembly polls,” she said. “The DMDK has made a good impression among the people -- that we will deliver on all our promises...Since I am contesting in this election, I may not be able to campaign in all the constituencies. But Mr. Sudhish and Mr. Vijayakant will campaign in the assembly segments,” she added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath