TN Assembly polls | PM Modi, UP CM Adityanath to campaign

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also among those who will campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be among 30 top BJP campaigners for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. The party has submitted to the Election Commission of India, a list of key campaigners for the April 6 Assembly polls and the bypoll to the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president J.P. Nadda, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar, Smriti Irani, G. Kishan Reddy and Gen. V.K. Singh are among the other campaigners.

The list includes BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, C.T. Ravi, D. Purandeswari, P. Sudhakar Reddy, TN BJP leaders L. Ganesan, V.P. Duraisamy, K. T. Raghavan, Sasikala Pushpa, K.P. Ramalingam, Gayatri Devi, Vellore Ibrahim, Prof. Raama Sreenivasan, Prof. Kanaga Sabapathi and actors Gautami Tadimalla, Radha Ravi, Senthil, Vijaya Shanthi and film producer Ramkumar Ganesan.