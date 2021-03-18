TN Assembly polls | People are aware of DMK’s duplicity on NEET issue, says CM

VEDARANYAM

Accusing DMK president M.K.Stalin of “repeatedly lying” on the NEET issue, AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami contended on Thursday that the people were well aware of the Opposition leader’s “duplicity.”

The DMK, as an alliance partner, chose to go along when the Congress regime introduced NEET in 2010, to safeguard its position (in the then Union government). Later, it was advocate Nalini, spouse of senior Congress leader Chidambaram, who argued the case in Supreme Court for retention of NEET, he said

The AIADMK had all along been opposed to NEET and made it possible for as many as 435 students of government schools to secure entry into medical colleges and to avail of free education owing to the implementation of 7.5 % reservation in admissions. “The DMK leader cannot deceive people by uttering lies for political gains,” he said while campaigning at Vedaranyam for Handlooms and Textiles Minister O.S. Manian.

Referring to the methane extraction issue, Mr. Palaniswami said the AIADMK government had thwarted the project initiated by the DMK by declaring the entire delta region a Protected Agricultural Zone after farmers in the delta region raised apprehensions over losing their cultivable land. The waiver of agricultural loans and jewel loans by the State government has benefited over 14 lakh farmers, he said.

“In the AIADMK, it was possible for a farmer to become the Chief Minister whereas the DMK was a corporate set up where Mr. Stalin is the chairman with his son Udayanidhi Stalin, Kanimozhi and Dayanidhi Maran directors. Can any farmer become a Chief Minister in a DMK regime?” he asked. The DMK has no achievements whatsoever to lay claim to, Mr. Palaniswami said.

