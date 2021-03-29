TN Assembly polls | Over 500 critical polling stations, nearly 11,000 vulnerable booths across TN

CHENNAI

29 March 2021 16:32 IST

Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo also said seizures across the State have amounted to ₹319 crore

There are 537 critical polling stations and over 10,800 vulnerable polling booths across Tamil Nadu, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Monday. However, the figures would be revised if there was a need, and based on representations from political parties.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sahoo said that the respective District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police would take action in case of any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). “They will analyse video clips and decide whether sections of the IPC or CrPC have to be invoked. In case of violations of the MCC, they will take it up with the Election Commission."

Over 1.55 lakh ballot units, 1.14 lakh counting units and 1.20 lakh VVPATs have been kept ready for the April 6 Assembly polls, he said. “After randomisation, the EVMs will go to the respective polling stations,” he said.

As for postal ballots for government officials involved in election work, he said relevant forms have been issued to over 1.85 lakh and they are yet to be issued to over 1.45 lakh voters. Over 89,100 postal ballot votes have been received, Mr. Sahoo said.

Seizures across the State are to the tune of ₹319 crore, including cash of about ₹142.29 crore, liquor valued at about ₹2.40 crore and precious metals valued at about ₹156.19 crore, he added.