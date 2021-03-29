Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | Over 500 critical, nearly 11,000 vulnerable polling booths across TN

Polling booth presiding officers were trained on voting procedures in Chennai on Saturday. Photograph used for representational purposes only   | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

There are 537 critical polling stations and over 10,800 vulnerable polling booths across Tamil Nadu, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said here on Monday. However, the figures would be revised if there was a need, and based on representations from political parties.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sahoo said that the respective District Election Officer and Superintendent of Police would take action in case of any violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). “They will analyse video clips and decide whether sections of the IPC or CrPC have to be invoked. In case of violations of the MCC, they will take it up with the Election Commission."

Over 1.55 lakh ballot units, 1.14 lakh counting units and 1.20 lakh VVPATs have been kept ready for the April 6 Assembly polls, he said. “After randomisation, the EVMs will go to the respective polling stations,” he said.

As for postal ballots for government officials involved in election work, he said relevant forms have been issued to over 1.85 lakh and they are yet to be issued to over 1.45 lakh voters. Over 89,100 postal ballot votes have been received, Mr. Sahoo said.

Seizures across the State are to the tune of ₹319 crore, including cash of about ₹142.29 crore, liquor valued at about ₹2.40 crore and precious metals valued at about ₹156.19 crore, he added.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 29, 2021 4:39:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/tn-assembly-polls-over-500-critical-nearly-11000-vulnerable-polling-booths-across-tn/article34189577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY