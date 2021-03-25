TN Assembly polls | No caste, communal clashes during my rule, says CM

Edappadi K. Palaniswami urged people to vote for the AIADMK to continue to live peacefully and for businesses to function well

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday said the State had not witnessed any caste or communal clashes during his rule.

Campaigning for AIADMK’s Madurai East Assembly constituency candidate R. Gopalakrishnan at Othakadai in Madurai, Mr. Palaniswami urged people to vote for AIADMK to continue to have peaceful governance. “It has been over four years since I took charge as the Chief Minister, after which no caste or religious clashes were reported. Under the AIADMK government, people can live peacefully and businesses can function without any hindrances,” he added.

Dubbing the DMK as a party of ruffians, he said that if it was voted to power, then there would be no peace in the State. Recently, a DMK functionary had food at a restaurant in Chennai and refused to pay the bill to the owner, he alleged. “DMK leader M.K. Stalin threatened the shop owner rather taking than action against the DMK functionary,” he claimed. “Do you need such a leader?” Mr.Palaniswami asked.

The Chief Minister alleged that the DMK grabbed hundreds of acres of land from poor people and it was the AIADMK government which returned those lands to the people.

The AIADMK leader said that power cuts were a main issue during the erstwhile DMK government. But, the AIADMK government prioritised supplying uninterrupted electricity to the people to ensure the development of the State. With the availability of good infrastructure, including electricity, many industries are willing to set up industries in Tamil Nadu. In the Global Investors Meet held in 2019, the government signed 304 Memoranda of Understanding entailing investments to the tune of around ₹3 lakh crore. “This will provide job opportunities to hundreds of educated youth,” said Mr. Palaniswami.

The Chief Minister explained the schemes announced in the party’s election manifesto and urged the public to vote for the AIADMK.