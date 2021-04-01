TN Assembly polls | MNM lodges complaint against Radha Ravi

The complaint is with regard to the Mr. Ravi’s alleged remarks against MNM president Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam has lodged a complaint against actor and BJP speaker Radha Ravi for his alleged comments against its president and Coimbatore South candidate, Kamal Haasan. In its complaint of March 29 to the Chief Electoral Officer, the party said the “scurrilous remarks” were made with the sole intention of defaming Mr. Haasan and were in blatant violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Quoting from the Model Code of Conduct, the party said the defaming of Mr. Haasan was a deliberate act and yet the election observer had not initiated action.

Therefore, the party requested the Chief Electoral Officer to initiate action and bar him from campaigning to ensure that election decorum was maintained, and freedom of speech protected. The party also attached video footage of Mr. Ravi’s speech.