T.N. Assembly polls | Minister S.P. Velumani, three others booked in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE

06 April 2021 15:53 IST

The Minister and three AIADMK party workers were booked for violating the model code of conduct and for unlawful assembly

The Selvapuram police in Coimbatore have registered a case against Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development S.P. Velumani and three others for violating the election model code of conduct and for unlawful assembly in connection with the crowding of AIADMK cadres at the party office at Selvapuram on Monday.

Mr. Velumani, who is contesting from Thondamuthur Assembly constituency, AIADMK’s youth wing secretary for Selvapuram, Veeramani, party’s Selvapuram area secretary Vijayakumar and a fourth person Kattudurai were booked under Sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the IPC and 126 (2) (prohibition of public meetings during period of 48 hours ending with hour fixed for conclusion of poll) of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

According to the police, the leaders and 200 party members, along with 50 vehicles including two-wheelers, assembled at the AIADMK office on Perur main road at Selvapuram on Monday at noon, violating the model code of conduct.