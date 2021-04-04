Tamil Nadu

T.N. Assembly polls | Kamal Haasan, Radha Ravi booked for violating code of conduct

The Coimbatore City Police on Saturday registered cases against Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan and actor and BJP functionary Radha Ravi on charges of violating the election Model Code of Conduct.

Police sources said that the Kattoor police registered a case against Mr. Haasan, the MNM’s candidate for Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, on charges of using actors dressed like religious deities in his election campaign at Ram Nagar on April 1. Based on a complaint from Palanikumar, an Independent candidate from the Coimbatore South constituency, the case was registered under sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The Race Course police booked Mr. Ravi for the alleged remarks he made against Mr. Haasan during an election campaign on March 28. As the clip of his speech went viral on social media platforms, an election official from Coimbatore South constituency filed a complaint against Mr. Ravi, the sources said. The case was registered under section 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

