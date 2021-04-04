T.N. Assembly polls | I will stop acting if it impedes my politics, Kamal Haasan says

COIMBATORE

04 April 2021 16:35 IST

At a press meet in Coimbatore, the MNM president said he would complete the films he had committed to and earn money so that he could continue working for the people without being dependent on others

Makkal Needhi Maiam president and Coimbatore South Assembly constituency candidate Kamal Haasan said on Sunday that if his acting were to impede his political journey, he would stop acting.

At a press meet in Coimbatore he said he would complete the films he had committed to and earn more money so that he could continue working for the people. And, he wanted to earn because he did not want to be dependent on others.

Justifying his decision to juggle film and politics for the present, Mr. Haasan said, “To those attempting to criticise me for me being an actor, I will only say that even after getting elected as MLA, MGR had acted in several movies. He did so because he needed the money for his politics and so do I.”

Mr. Haasan claimed that he was spending his hard-earned money in politics and with so much honesty that a few Election Commission of India officials, whom he did not want to name, had appreciated him.

Claiming to have received threats, he said they would not cow him down. “The serious threat is threat to life, something about which I am not concerned about. I want to leave a lasting impression and I am working towards that through politics. And, that politics is duty and not charity.”

The MNM president, however, refused to elaborate on the nature of the threats or name those who had threatened him. “It will be wrong to allege such things without proof,” he said.

Answering critics who had commented that he would leave Coimbatore after the election, Mr. Haasan said he wanted to change his address to Coimbatore. He was looking for a house and hoped to find one.

After he decided to contest in the Coimbatore South Assembly constituency, he had had several rewarding experiences during campaigning that only reinforced his decision on his choice of the seat, he added.