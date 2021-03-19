TN Assembly polls | Farmers detained after walking naked to file nomination papers in Tiruvannamalai

Tiruvannamalai

19 March 2021 16:09 IST

A total of 15 members of the National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturists’ Association, including its president P. Ayyakanu , were detained by the police when two of their members walked towards the Tiruvannamalai district office, naked, to file nomination papers.

On Friday morning, members of the association, including its president Mr. Ayyakanu, started walking on Periyar Salai. They were accompanying Dinesh, a member of the association from Vandavasi, who was supposed to file his nomination papers to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections. Dinesh and another member of the association removed their dhotis and started walking naked. Police immediately nabbed them and covered them with their dhotis. As they were not able to file their nomination papers, Mr. Ayyakanu and other members of the association staged a road roko.

Advertising

Advertising

They were detained by the police, and further investigation are on. “It is not right to not allow us to file the nomination papers. We will file a case in court. The BJP-led government has not fulfilled the farmer’s demands,” said Mr. Ayyakannu.