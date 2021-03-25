TN Assembly polls | ECI lacks teeth to curb atrocities of ruling party, Thirumavalavan says

VILLUPURAM

25 March 2021 13:46 IST

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan on Thursday expressed serious concern over the lack of powers of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to curb the atrocities unleashed by the ruling party in the State.

Talking to reporters after releasing the party’s election manifesto, he said that the ECI was very keen on holding the elections alone. “The ECI had no teeth to prevent the atrocities of the ruling party although the Commission has limited powers to seize cash carried by the public and traders,” he said.

The attacks by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tamil Nadu fishermen had been continuing because of the tacit support extended by both the Central and State governments, he charged adding that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was totally against the welfare of Tamils.

Mr. Thirumavalavan called upon the Centre to take immediate steps to rescue the fishermen arrested by the Sri Lankan navy and to retrieve Katchatheevu.

Villupuram Member of Parliament D. Ravikumar was also present.