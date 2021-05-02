Do not leave counting centres till certificates are issued, Stalin tells cadre

CHENNAI

02 May 2021 14:55 IST

Mr Stalin said though less than 30% votes had been counted, the trends had confirmed formation of a new government by the DMK.

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Sunday called upon the partymen and office-bearers not to leave the counting centres till the counting of votes polled in the Assembly elections was completed.

In a statement, he said party candidates should contact the high command if awarding of certificates to winning candidates were delayed on some ground or others.

“Do not leave the counting centres till the certificate is issued. Your objective should be obtaining the certificate,” he said.

“Partymen should keep vigil to prevent irregularities. Though any major irregularity is not possible, officials in some constituencies commit irregularities,” he pointed out.

Mr Stalin also advised the partymen to remain careful in view of the pandemic. “I have already made a request for avoiding celebrations. We should not be the reason for the spread of the [novel coronavirus] disease. Avoiding bursting of crackers. A new era begins in the history of the DMK. Let us protect ourselves and the country,” he said.