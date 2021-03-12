TN Assembly polls | DMK fields Udhayanidhi Stalin from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni in Chennai

The DMK on Friday retained most former Ministers and MLAs in its list of 173 candidates for the Assembly election, while fielding party president M. K. Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni constituency in Chennai. In all, 187 candidates (including 14 of its allies) will contest on the DMK’s ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.
DMK president M.K. Stalin, who released the candidates’ list, said it was a list of victors. He said the DMK alliance was not a political alliance or created just for the purpose of the election: “It is an alliance of principle,” he said.
Mr. Stalin charged that the AIADMK government, in the last 10 years had destroyed the State, and said Tamil Nadu would see a new dawn [after the election]. “We enter the fray with a new confidence and faith,” he said.
Mr. Stalin will contest from the Kolathur constituency.
Candidates of MDMK, Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi, Tamilaga Vazhurimai Katchi, Forward Bloc, Makkal Viduthalai Katchi and one candidate of Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will contest with the ‘Rising Sun’ symbol.
