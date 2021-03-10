TN Assembly polls | DMK cadre protest against proposed allotment of Aranthangi to Congress

Though there was no official announcement in this regard from the DMK, about 100 party functionaries holding party flags staged a demonstration in Aranthangi

A section of cadre of the DMK staged a protest in Aranthangi in Pudukottai district on Wednesday after word spread that the party is planning to allot the Aranthangi Assembly constituency to the Congress, as part of the seat-sharing arrangement in Secular Progressive Alliance.

Though there was no official announcement in this regard from the DMK, about 100 party functionaries holding party flags came in a procession to the Aranthangi Bus Stand where they staged a demonstration urging that a party candidate be fielded in Aranthangi this time.

The stir saw some tense moments after one of the party cadre V. Raja (55) of Duraiarasapuram suddenly doused himself with kerosene. The protesting functionaries immediately poured water on him. The demonstration by the DMK cadre went on for over one hour after which they dispersed, said police sources.

The Aranthangi constituency was allotted to the Congress in the 2016 election in the DMK-led alliance. Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Su. Thirunavukkarasar's son T. Ramachandran contested from the seat but lost to the AIADMK.