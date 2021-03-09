TN Assembly polls | DMDK leaves AIADMK-BJP alliance after three rounds of talks

CHENNAI

09 March 2021 14:24 IST

The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) on Tuesday announced that it has exited the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The party had unsuccessfully held several rounds of seat-sharing talks with the AIADMK leadership to contest as a part of the alliance in the upcoming State Assembly elections that will be held on April 6.

DMDK founder Vijayakant, in a statement, said that while three rounds of seat-sharing talks were held with the AIADMK, the two parties could not agree on the number of seats and the identification of constituencies.

“At the district secretaries' meeting, there was a consensus. Based on that, we have decided to leave the AIADMK-BJP alliance,” he said.

DMDK treasurer and Vijayakant’s wife, Premalatha Vijayakant, had all along insisted that the party should be treated “with respect” and on par with the PMK, which has been allotted 23 assembly constituencies. This has been the party’s stance even during the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 when the DMDK dragged its feet protesting that they were not satisfied with four Lok Sabha seats as opposed to the PMK’s seven seats.

The DMDK had originally demanded 41 seats as was the case in the 2011 Assembly elections but climbed down to 25 seats and later reduced the number to 23. Sources in the party said the AIADMK was unwilling to go beyond 13-15 seats.

DMDK deputy general secretary, B. Parthasarathi, told The Hindu that the decision to leave the alliance was taken by Mr. Vijayakant himself.

“We could not come to an agreement and our leader decided that we leave the alliance. What we do next -- whether we contest alone or join some other alliance is up to our leader. We will know in due course of time,” he said.