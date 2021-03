TN Assembly polls | Dhinakaran booked for defamatory speech

VILLUPURAM

29 March 2021 15:46 IST

Villupuram police said the AMMK leader had made defamatory insinuations against AIADMK leaders during his campaign

The Villupuram taluk police have booked a case against Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran for allegedly making defamatory speeches against Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam and Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam at an election meeting here on March 23.

According to police, Mr. Dhinakaran had made defamatory insinuations against the AIADMK leaders during his campaign.

Based on a complaint from AIADMK functionary Babu Murugaiyan, the police registered a case against Mr. Dhinakaran under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 171 g (false statement in connection with an election), 500 (punishment for defamation) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC read with section 125 of Representation of People’s Act, 1951.