TN Assembly polls | Cuddalore Collector reviews arrangements at counting centre

District Election Officer and Collector Chandra Sekhar Sakhamuri on Wednesday reviewed the security arrangements at the counting centre at Government Periyar Arts College here.

While the counting centres for Cuddalore and Kurunjipadi assembly constituencies will be the Government Periyar Arts College, the counting centres for Thittakudi (Reserved) and Virudhachalam constituencies will be Government Kolanjiappar Arts College in Virudhachalam. The counting centres for Panruti and Neyveli will be at Anna University campus in Panruti while the counting centres for Chidambaram, Bhuvanagiri and Kattumannarkoil (Reserved) constituencies will be at Government Arts College in B. Mutlur.

Mr. Sakhamuri also interacted with the Returning Officers and officials from various departments for the arrangements to be put in place at the counting centres.

A three-tier security arrangement will be made at the counting centres. The entire area, including places at a 100-metre radius around the centres, will be covered by CCTV cameras, which will be monitored, he said.