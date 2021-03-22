TN Assembly polls | CPI manifesto calls for job reservation for locals, fight against e-commerce

The manifesto also said a minimum wage of ₹21,000 would be fixed for all sectors, and a database would be created for guest workers and their interests would be protected

Veteran Communist Party of India (CPI) leader R. Nallakannu on Monday released the party’s TN Assembly election manifesto, which said it would fight against e-commerce, bring about 80% reservation in jobs for local residents, and bring in interest-free loans for farmers, among other aspects.

The CPI is contesting in six Assembly seats as a part of the DMK alliance.

The manifesto said that to protect small traders and retailers, the party would fight e-commerce and work for the welfare of the self-employed. It also said measures would be taken to give 80% preference for local residents in jobs in all sectors, besides giving priority for local residents in State government jobs. For Central government jobs in Tamil Nadu, the CPI said it would urge for the appointment of 80% local residents.

The manifesto also said the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) would be expanded to cities and the number of man days would be increased to 200 days from 100.

It said a minimum wage of ₹21,000 would be fixed for all sectors and a database would be created for guest workers and their interests would be protected.

The manifesto said all types of farm loans would be waived off, interest-free loans would be offered for farmers and steps would be taken to curb usury and a separate budget would be prepared for agriculture.

The manifesto also called for rejecting the Centre’s new education policy and called for the State to have its own education policy. It called for rejecting all kinds of competitive exams including NEET. The party also batted for revoking the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The manifesto spoke about citizenship for Sri Lankan Tamils, women safety and empowerment, welfare measures for fishermen, transgender persons and persons with disabilities and those from backward communities. It mentioned measures for Tamil development and the live telecast of Assembly proceedings, steps to curb corruption, transparency in governance and a fight against the hike in petrol and diesel prices and toll charges.

The CPI manifesto also said once the DMK comes back to power, its representatives would urge the government to implement these measures.