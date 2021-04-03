TN Assembly polls | Chief Electoral Officer announces slew of regulations

CHENNAI

03 April 2021 15:24 IST

The regulations, which will come into effect from 7 p.m. on Sunday, include rules for candidates, their campaigning, their vehicles and their party workers

Ahead of the April 6 Assembly elections and the by-election to the Lok Sabha from the Kanniyakumari Parliamentary Constituency, Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo on Saturday announced a slew of regulations that would be in operation from 7 pm on April 4 till the closure of polls, under Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

As per the regulations, no one shall convene, hold or attend any public meeting or procession in connection with the election. No one shall display to the public any election matter by means of cinematograph, television or other similar apparatus, like, FM Radios, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc. This includes all electronic forms of communication, including SMS and internet, it added. No one shall propagate any election matter to the public by holding or by arranging the holding of, any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting members of the public, another regulation said.

Any violation of these regulations is punishable with imprisonment for 2 years or a fine or both, as per Section 126 (2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, a release issued by Mr. Sahoo warned.

All political functionaries, party workers, etc. who have been brought from outside the constituency and who are not voters of the constituency should leave the constituency immediately after 7 p.m. on April 4, it noted. Vehicle permits given to candidates including star campaigners would cease to be valid with effect from 7 pm on April 4, the release added.

For elections to the State Legislative Assembly, on the date of polls in that constituency each contesting candidate is entitled to one vehicle for his own use, one vehicle for the use of election agent and one vehicle for use of his workers or party workers, the statement said. No candidate shall be allowed to hire or procure or use vehicles for transporting the voters, to and fro from the polling station which is a corrupt practice punishable under Section 133 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, it warned.

Temporary campaign offices of the candidates/political parties can be set up only 200 metres outside the polling station with only 2 persons manning the office and they should not allow unnecessary crowds, the regulation said.