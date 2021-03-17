Tamil Nadu

TN Assembly polls | BJP names three remaining candidates

The BJP on Wednesday named the candidates for three remaining constituencies for the Assembly poll in Tamil Nadu on April 6.

The party has named Dr. C. Nagesh Kumar for the Thali constituency, Bhojarajan for Udhagamandalam and R. Jayaseelan for the Vilavancode constituency.

The BJP had earlier released a list of 17 candidates for the poll, for the 20 constituencies allotted to it by the AIADMK.

