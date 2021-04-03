T.N. Assembly polls | BJP candidate Khushbu booked for campaigning in front of mosque in Chennai

The case was booked based on a complaint by an officer of an additional flying squad, who said her actions violated the model code of conduct

Kodambakkam police have booked a case against actor and BJP candidate (Thousand Lights constituency) Khushbu Sundar for allegedly campaigning in front of a mosque in violation of the poll code.

The case was booked based on a complaint by an officer of an additional flying squad. The complainant said that while he was on duty, the actor and her supporters were seen standing before a mosque and distributing pamphlets without obtaining the necessary permission from authorities. The complainant alleged that their act violates the model code of conduct.

On receiving the complaint, Kodambakkam police registered a first information report against her and her supporters under sections 143 (Punishment for unlawful assembly) and 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.