TN Assembly polls | AIADMK retrieved the livelihood rights of farmers on Cauvery issue, CM says

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami alleged that the DMK government headed by former CM M. Karunanidhi had failed to take the required steps to procure the State’s share of Cauvery water

AIADMK leader and Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday asserted that it was his party’s government that had retrieved the livelihood rights of farmers by winning the battle on the Cauvery issue.

Campaigning for party candidates A. Arunmozhidevan and sitting Minister M.C. Sampath in Bhuvanagiri and Cuddalore Assembly constituencies, he said that it was because of the sustained efforts of party supremo and late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa that the State’s rights in water share were protected.

Alleging that the DMK government headed by former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had failed to take the required steps to procure the State’s share of Cauvery water, Mr. Palaniswami said that a dam across the Kabini was built during the term of Mr. Karunanidhi as the Chief Minister. “Though the DMK was in power both at the Centre and the State then, nothing was done by Mr. Karunanidhi, his son and Deputy Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and other Central Ministers to prevent the construction of the dam,” he alleged. “Had they (DMK) taken any steps, the ryots would not have faced any hardship and the Delta region would have received Cauvery water,” he said. Mr. Palaniswami said that it was only Amma (Jayalalithaa) who fought a legal battle in the Supreme Court and ensured that the final verdict on the Cauvery Water Dispute was published in the Government Gazette.

Hitting out at the DMK president, he said that Mr. Stalin was only indulging in a pipe dream to capture power in the State. “People are fully aware that the DMK rule would be a rule of devastation of law and order as was seen in the past. People have been living in amity with each other and the record of Tamil Nadu being a peaceful State would be shattered if DMK was voted to power,” he claimed.

Mr. Palaniswami charged that the DMK president was hoodwinking the people by collecting petitions during his campaign and making tall promises of resolving people’s issues within 100 days of coming to power. The DMK has been collecting petitions in boxes from people as they are known for receiving boxes (suitcases), he said. The DMK would never stage a comeback and Mr. Stalin has only been crying for the moon by aspiring to become the Chief Minister, he said.

Referring to Mr. Stalin’s remark that he had crawled to become the Chief Minister, Mr. Palaniswami said that the DMK president who is also the Leader of Opposition should know the basic courtesy of using words and should speak in a decent manner particularly when he criticises a Chief Minister.

Accusing the DMK of being responsible for introducing the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) to safeguard its position in the Congress-led UPA government, the Chief Minister said that Mr. Stalin cannot continue deceiving the people by uttering lies at his election campaigns.

Mr. Stalin should speak the truth if he wants the DMK to at least remain in the Opposition. He pointed out that an agreement for hydrocarbon exploration was signed only during the previous DMK regime. On the other hand, the AIADMK government had scrapped the project and declared the delta region a Protected Agricultural Zone, he added.