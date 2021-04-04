T.N. Assembly polls | AIADMK involved in Goebbels propaganda, says K.S. Alagiri

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday alleged that the ruling AIADMK was involved in Goebbels propaganda through newspaper advertisements on the last day of campaigning, before the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 6.

In a statement, he said that AIADMK was not able to tolerate the resounding reception from the public for the campaign of the DMK-led secular alliance and alleged that the ruling party was involved in spreading false propaganda.

Mr. Alagiri also criticised the remark made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his campaign that the UPA Government had banned jallikattu. He pointed out that jallikattu took place between 2004-2014 when the UPA was in power and only after the BJP government was formed was it banned in 2015 and 2016 and after a massive protest at the Marina in Chennai, the AIADMK government was forced to promulgate an ordinance to permit the conduct of jallikattu.

He also alleged that the AIADMK government has failed to create jobs and asked whether Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami would disclose information about how many industries were started and how many jobs were created from investment pacts signed during the Global Investors Meet.

Mr. Alagiri also alleged that BJP imposed NEET on Tamil Nadu and they should be taught a lesson. He accused the AIADMK of playing double game on the issue of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), by stating in its election manifesto that it would urge the Act’s withdrawal, after voting in favour of the bill in the Rajya Sabha which paved the way for the enactment of the legislation.

Mr. Alagiri said economic growth had suffered due to the policies of the BJP government like GST, demonetisation and the lockdown, while people are facing hardships due to an increase in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinders. He alleged that the AIADMK government is not able to highlight one major achievement in their 10-year rule and asked why it should continue.

Mr. Alagiri expressed confidence about the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance winning in the Assembly elections.