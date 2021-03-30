TN Assembly polls | AIADMK expels rebels

The move came after the functionaries, including a former MP, filed nominations against party candidates or campaigned against party candidates

The AIADMK on Tuesday expelled eight party functionaries, including a former MP in various districts, after some of them filed nominations against party candidates and some of them campaigned against party candidates.

Two joint statements issued in this regard by AIADMK leaders O. Panneerselvam and Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that these party functionaries, including former MP V. Ezhumalai from Villupuram district were expelled for bringing disrepute to the party.

The others expelled are: Eswari Easwarasamy, A. Nagaraj, M. Rangasamy, K. Kamal Haasan in Tiruppur district, K. Sridhar of Ranipet district, R. Lakshmi of Tiruvallur district and Nellai K. Sadagopan of Tirunelveli district.