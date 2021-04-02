TN Assembly polls | ₹18 lakh seized from AIADMK man, others in Katpadi

VELLORE

02 April 2021 11:11 IST

Eight persons have been detained by police in connection with the case

The Election Expenditure Observer in Katpadi seized more than ₹18 lakh from a group of people suspected to be from the ruling AIADMK in Katpadi early on Friday. Eight persons have been detained by the police in connection with the case.

According to sources Amit Kadam, the election expenditure observer, was on night rounds on Thursday. He spotted a group of men standing on the road and questioned them. Upon checking their belongings, the officials found ₹15,000 in one man’s bag. The man told the officials that it was his salary. However, when Mr. Kadam was questioning him, the others fled the spot and hid in a lodge.

Mr. Kadam immediately alerted the Returning Officer G. Puniyakoti and he in turn alerted the Vellore Collector A Shanmugasundaram and Income Tax officials. The officials locked the lodge and conducted a detail check inside the premises. Upon checking the rooms, they found incriminating documents, papers, electoral rolls, cash distribution details and pamphlets.

A detailed inquiry is on. Meanwhile the police have detained eight persons in connection with the case.

“People can pass on information about money circulation, irrespective of the political party, to our officials or on control room numbers: +91 94987 47537 or +91 416 225 6618. Their identity will not be revealed,” said the Collector.

Earlier in 2019, the Vellore (within which Katpadi falls) Lok Sabha elections were cancelled due to attempts to bribe voters. Following this the Election Commission of India had called for strict monitoring of the district for the upcoming elections.