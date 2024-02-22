T.N. Assembly | PMK legislators stage a walk out seeking caste Census

February 22, 2024 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK legislators led by their floor leader G.K. Mani staged a walk out in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Thursday, February 22, 2024 after Speaker M. Appavu did not allow them to raise an issue relating to a demand for undertaking caste census.

During the Zero Hour, the PMK legislators sought to raise an issue, which the Speaker did not permit. Following their persistent efforts, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin recalled that PMK leaders S. Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss and Mr. Mani had met him over the demand and reiterated the State government stand over this.

“We are not against your position. We only support your position [for caste census],” Mr. Stalin said. Earlier, the Speaker pointed out that the Union government was responsible for conducting the decadal census as per the Constitution and pointed out the CM had clearly spelt out his stand on this subject. He recalled the CM’s letter to the Prime Minister requesting to take up caste census along with the national decadal Census, which was due since 2021.

When the PMK legislators did not give up, the Speaker asked whether there was any “meaning” to their raising the issue persistently. Later, after being denied a chance to raise the issue, Mr. Mani led his party legislators to stage a walk out of the House. They, eventually returned to the House and took part in the proceedings.

