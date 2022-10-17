T.N. Assembly pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sedapatti Muthiah

ADVERTISEMENT

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly led by Speaker M. Appavu on Monday adopted condolence resolutions over the passing away of Queen Elizabeth - II of the United Kingdom, Ramanathapuram Prince Raja Nagendra Kumaran Sethupathi, freedom fighter Anjalai Ponnusamy Ammal and former leader of the Malaysian Indian Congress S. Samy Vellu.

The House also adopted condolence resolutions over the passing away of veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav and former Speaker Sedapatti R. Muthiah. As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the House observed a few moments of silence.

The Speaker also made obituary references over the passing away of former legislators A.M. Hameed Ibrahim, K.K. Veerappan, A.M. Raja, S.P. Pachiyappan, S. Purushothaman, P.S. Thiruvengadam, D. Janardhanan, P. Dharmalingam, M.A. Hakeem and Kovai Thangam. The House observed a few moments of silence. Later, the Chair adjourned the House for the day.