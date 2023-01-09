ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Assembly: New Satellite town to come up near Mamallapuram

January 09, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The upgradation of ECR as a four-lane road, coupled with the development of this satellite town would anchor the future growth of the Chennai Metropolitan area, the text of Governor R.N. Ravi’s address to the Assembly said

The Hindu Bureau

A view of Shore Temple in Mamallapuram. File | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to create a satellite town near Mamallapuram along East Coast Road (ECR), according to the printed copy of Governor R.N. Ravi’s address, tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The upgradation of East Coast Road (ECR) as a four-lane road, coupled with the development of this satellite town would anchor the future growth of the Chennai Metropolitan area, the text said.

ALSO READ
Tumultuous scenes in Tamil Nadu Assembly; ruling DMK’s allies boycott Governor R. N. Ravi’s address

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) is embarking on a pioneering effort to create a new growth cluster through land pooling in Madambakkam, spanning 600 acres.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Lands will be pooled with the consent of land owners and classified based on their usage to promote planned development, while ensuring that the benefits of development are shared with land owners. The majority of the land owners have given their willingness to participate in this project and works will be completed shortly,” the Governor said, in his address.

The satellite town in Mamallapuram, he said, will be created in the next phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US