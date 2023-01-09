T.N. Assembly: New Satellite town to come up near Mamallapuram

January 09, 2023 12:35 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu government has decided to create a satellite town near Mamallapuram along East Coast Road (ECR), according to the printed copy of Governor R.N. Ravi’s address, tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The upgradation of East Coast Road (ECR) as a four-lane road, coupled with the development of this satellite town would anchor the future growth of the Chennai Metropolitan area, the text said.

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) is embarking on a pioneering effort to create a new growth cluster through land pooling in Madambakkam, spanning 600 acres.

“Lands will be pooled with the consent of land owners and classified based on their usage to promote planned development, while ensuring that the benefits of development are shared with land owners. The majority of the land owners have given their willingness to participate in this project and works will be completed shortly,” the Governor said, in his address.

The satellite town in Mamallapuram, he said, will be created in the next phase.