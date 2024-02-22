GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

T.N. Assembly | Grand library and science centre in Coimbatore to be inaugurated in January 2026: CM Stalin

The grand library and science centre would house books, magazines, literary journals, along with exhibits on various engineering and scientific streams such as astronomy, robotics, virtual reality, natural science

February 22, 2024 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

A grand library and science centre which would be would be set up in Coimbatore would be inaugurated in January 2026, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said in the Assembly on Thursday, February 22, 2024. It would be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

“I would like to specifically inform [BJP legislator from Coimbatore South Assembly constituency] Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan. Unlike the [Centre’s] announcement about AIIMS in Madurai, the construction [of the library] would be completed in time. It would be inaugurated in January 2026,” Mr. Stalin said.

The invitation for the inauguration would be sent to the BJP legislator and she should attend the function without fail, the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, he pointed to the successful completion of the construction of the Kalaignar centenary library and Kalaignar centenary jallikattu arena in Madurai, Kalaignar centenary super specialty hospital and Kalaignar memorial in Chennai — all of which were completed before schedule.

Ms. Srinivasan had questioned the government over its announcement about funds and location of the grand library and science centre which was announced in the Budget speech of Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu.

Mr. Thennarasu had said the grand library and science centre would house books, magazines, literary journals, along with exhibits on various engineering and scientific streams such as astronomy, robotics, virtual reality, natural science, among others.

He added that incubation hub to nurture start-ups, and micro and small industries would be included. “This monument will act as the epitome of the rich Tamil intellectual community,” he had said.

Noting that Coimbatore was one of the fastest growing cities in India, which had a diversified industrial eco-system and passionate entrepreneurs, he said: “To kindle the quest for knowledge among citizens, especially youth, a grand library and science centre named after Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar [Karunanidhi] will be set up in Coimbatore.”

Related Topics

Coimbatore / library and museum

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.