T.N. Assembly: Government to fill up 75,000 vacancies in 18 months

Published - June 26, 2024 12:42 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said over 75,000 vacancies in various government departments would be filled within 18 months.

Making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, he said 17,595 vacancies would be filled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission; 19,260 through the Teachers Recruitment Board; 3,041 through the Medical Services Recruitment Board; and 6,688 through the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board before January 2026. “All these 46,584 vacancies will be filled before January 2026,” he said.Besides, 30,219 vacancies in the Social Welfare Department, the Municipal Administration Department, and the Water Supply Board, among others, would be filled, he added.

Mr. Stalin also said over the past three years, his government had secured 5,08,055 jobs for young people in the State. “We have ensured quality school and college education for students in the State and also imparted skills that would enable them to get employment opportunities. Schemes such as Puthumai Pen, Tamil Puthalvan and Naan Mudhalvan were conceived with the youth in mind,” he said.He further said the government had appointed 32,774 candidates through recruitment agencies in the last three years. “We also appointed another 32,709 candidates in local bodies and government undertakings and the total number is over 65,000,” he said.

