T.N. Assembly | Government to fill up 75,000 vacancies in 18 months

Published - June 25, 2024 12:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The CM, making a suo motu statement in the Assembly, also said that over the past three years, his government had secured 5,08,055 jobs for young people in the State.

The Hindu Bureau

T.N. CM M.K. Stalin. File photograph

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on June 25, 2024 said his government would fill over 75,000 vacancies in various government departments within 18 months.

Making a suo motu statement in the Legislative Assembly, he said a total of 17,595 vacancies would be fulfilled through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC); 19,260 vacancies through the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB)\; 3,041 vacancies through the Medical Services Recruitment Board and 6,688 vacancies through the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board before January 2026.

Besides, 30,219 vacancies in the Social Welfare Department, Municipal Administration Department and Water Supply Board as well as in other important departments would be filled up, he said.

Mr Stalin also said that over the past three years, his government had secured 5,08,055 jobs for young people in the State.

