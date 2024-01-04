GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Assembly Estimates Committee inspects development work in Villupuram

The Committee inspected an Adi Dravidar school, the progress of work at new blocks of the Tindivanam hospital, and the construction of a manimandapam in Vazhuthareddy

January 04, 2024 05:09 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee led by its chairman G. Anbazhagan took stock of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme at the Adi-Dravidar Government High School in Villupuram on Thursday, January 4, 2024

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee led by its chairman G. Anbazhagan took stock of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme at the Adi-Dravidar Government High School in Villupuram on Thursday, January 4, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Estimates Committee led by its chairman G. Anbazhagan inspected various development projects in Villupuram district on Thursday.

The committee members inspected the Adi Dravidar Government High School at Vazhuthareddy in Villupuram and took stock of the functioning of the Chief Minister’s breakfast scheme. The members also examined the quality of ingredients that go into the breakfast scheme.

The members inspected the progress of work at the new blocks that are being constructed at the Tindivanam Headquarters Government Hospital at a cost of ₹60 crore. They also inspected the Panchayat union primary school in Koliyanur.

The team also inspected the Veedur dam and the construction of a manimandapam (memorial) at Vazhuthareddy for the 21 people who were killed in police firing during the struggle demanding reservation in 1987. The memorial is being constructed at a cost of ₹5.70 crore.

The Committee instructed officials to speed up work on the infrastructure projects and bring them to public use at the earliest.

