TN Assembly condoles death of Minister, S.P. Balasubrahmanyam, Dr. Shanta

03 February 2021 11:28 IST

The House also made obituary references for a number of former legislators

The State Assembly on Wednesday passed resolutions to condole the deaths of former Minister for Agriculture R. Doraikkannu, legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam and eminent oncologist V. Shanta.

The House also made obituary references for former legislators V. Chandran, S. Sivaraj, M. Meenakshi Sundaram, G.P. Venkidu, R. Harikumar, K.C. Karunakaran, P. Manoharan, P. Vetrivel, L. Ayyalusamy, P. Mohammed Ismail, V. Dhandayuthapani, S. Agni Raju, S.N. Palanisamy, V. Sivagami, A.T. Chellasamy, S.R. Radha, S. Mani, K.A. Mani, D. Yasodha, P.V. Damodaran, R. Shanmugam and M. Palanivelan.

As a mark of respect to the departed souls, the House observed a minute of silence. Speaker P. Dhanapal adjourned the House proceedings for the day.