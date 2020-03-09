TN Assembly condoles death of Anbazhagan, other DMK MLAs

The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on March 9 adopted resolutions condoling the recent deaths of former Minister and DMK stalwart K. Anbazhagan and two DMK MLAs.

Speaker P. Dhanapal read out a resolution noting that the former DMK general secretary had worked with Periyar E.V. Ramasamy, former Chief Ministers C.N. Annadurai, M.G. Ramachandran and M. Karunanidhi in politics.

Anbazhagan was elected to the House nine times and has served as Minister holding various portfolios, Leader of the House and also as the Leader of the Opposition.

The Speaker also read out the resolutions condoling the passing away of DMK MLAs K.P.P. Samy (Tiruvottiyur) and S. Kathavarayan (Gudiyatham) on February 27 and 28 respectively. While Samy was a second-time MLA and a former Minister, Kathavarayan was elected to the House last year.

The House stood in silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls. The Speaker also made an obituary reference for former legislator P. Chandran, who died on February 22.

The House was later adjourned for the day. The session is to resume on Wednesday next.