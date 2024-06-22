ADVERTISEMENT

T.N. Assembly | Committee will look into infrastructure issues of temples on forest land: Minister

Published - June 22, 2024 10:55 am IST - CHENNAI

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu said the government had identified 34 temples on Forest Department land and would develop infrastructure for the benefit of pilgrims at these places

The Hindu Bureau

HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu. File photograph | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The Tamil Nadu government will constitute a committee to resolve issues pertaining to infrastructure development in temples that are on forest land, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department Minister, P. K. Sekar Babu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Answering questions in the T.N. Legislative Assembly on Saturday, June 22, 2024, with regard problems faced by pilgrims from various parts of the State owing to poor infrastructure at temples on forest land, Mr. Sekar Babu said the State government has compiled a list of temples on forest land that needed infrastructure development for pilgrims in areas such as Thirukurungudi.

“We have identified 34 temples on forest land. We will develop infrastructure at these temples in consultation with Forest Department officials, “ he said.

Congress MLA Ruby R. Manoharan flagged the issue of inadequate infrastructure at the Nambi Temple in Thirukurungudi and demanded the development of infrastructure at this temples for the benefit of pilgrims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US