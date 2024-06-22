GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Assembly | Committee will look into infrastructure issues of temples on forest land: Minister

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu said the government had identified 34 temples on Forest Department land and would develop infrastructure for the benefit of pilgrims at these places

Published - June 22, 2024 10:55 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu. File photograph

HR&CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu. File photograph | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M

The Tamil Nadu government will constitute a committee to resolve issues pertaining to infrastructure development in temples that are on forest land, said Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department Minister, P. K. Sekar Babu.

Answering questions in the T.N. Legislative Assembly on Saturday, June 22, 2024, with regard problems faced by pilgrims from various parts of the State owing to poor infrastructure at temples on forest land, Mr. Sekar Babu said the State government has compiled a list of temples on forest land that needed infrastructure development for pilgrims in areas such as Thirukurungudi.

“We have identified 34 temples on forest land. We will develop infrastructure at these temples in consultation with Forest Department officials, “ he said.

Congress MLA Ruby R. Manoharan flagged the issue of inadequate infrastructure at the Nambi Temple in Thirukurungudi and demanded the development of infrastructure at this temples for the benefit of pilgrims.

