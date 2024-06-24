GIFT a SubscriptionGift
T.N. Assembly | CM Stalin announces second phase of ₹4,000 crore project to improve 10,000 km of rural roads

Under the first phase of the scheme, 8,120 of the 10,000 km of roads have been improved, Mr. Stalin said

Updated - June 24, 2024 12:48 pm IST

Published - June 24, 2024 12:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Photograph used for representational purposes only

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A total of 10,000 km of roads in rural areas would be improved under the second phase of the Chief Minister’s Rural Road Development Programmes, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the Assembly on Monday, June 24, 2024.

Making a suo motu statement, Mr. Stalin said these roads would be improved at a cost of ₹4,000 crore over the next two years.

The first phase of the scheme was introduced by Mr. Stalin in January 2023, with the government announcing the development of 10,000 km of roads in two years at a cost of ₹4,000 crore. “So far, [under the first phase] we have completed 8,120 km of roads,” he said.

Mr. Stalin said sanction had already been granted to lay 16,596 km of roads and construction of 425 flyovers under the Chief Minister’s Rural Roads Development Programme, the NABARD Rural Infrastructure Development Fund and the Prime Minister’s Village Road Scheme in the past three years. “The project cost is ₹9,324 crore and we have decided to continue with the project for the next two years as well,” he said.

